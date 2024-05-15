Monaco's Best
Events

Tickets now available for 2024 Princess Grace Academy Gala

By Killian Masurier
Published on 15 May 2024
1 minute read
Tickets for the Princess Grace Academy Gala in June are now on sale © Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo 
Tickets for the Princess Grace Academy Gala in June are now on sale © Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo 
By Killian Masurier
- 15 May 2024
1 minute read

A true celebration of dance, the Princess Grace Academy Gala, will take place on 21 and 23 June 2024.

Under the patronage of Princess Caroline, the Princess Grace Academy leads the way for its talented young dancers. Newcomers will take to the stage for the 2024 Gala in the Monte-Carlo Opera House’s Salle Garnier and will perform dance styles ranging from classical to contemporary.

The Gala takes place on two dates: the first show will be on 21 June 2024 at 7.30 pm, the second on 23 June 2024 at 3.00 pm Tickets are now on sale in the Atrium of the Monte-Carlo Casino, open from Tuesday to Saturday from 10 am to 5.30 pm, or by phone on +377 92 00 13 70.