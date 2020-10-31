











The Princess Grace Academy trains the dancers of tomorrow.

With a 0,1% admission rate – each year 10 students are selected out of a pool of 10,000 applicants – the Princess Grace Academy is at the forefront of the world of classical ballet. The Academy has now seen three consecutive years of Prix de Lausanne gold medals awarded to one of its pupils.

We met with Luca Masala, the Academy’s Artistic Director since 2009, and Tylor Yanke, a dancer in her 4th and final year at the school. He is a former member of the Scala and Toulouse ballet, she, a ballerina at the dawn of her career. Immerse yourself in the seductive and selective world of ballet.