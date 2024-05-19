19th Monaco Charity Film Festival: Cinema with a heart

The Festival will be the European premiere for Unbroken Ties - photo courtesy Monaco Charity Film Festival

The 19th edition of the MCFF is to be held at the Monte CarloBay Hotel and Resort on Monday, May 13 2024.

It’s certainly all go in May in Monaco. You’ll hardly have time to catch your breath after the Historic Grand Prix when the charity film festival opens, the next day!

This year’s edition focuses on helping children from orphanages in the Philippines and Myanmar, supporting programmes led by the Virlanie Street Children and Mary K. Yap Foundations that seek to end hunger, promote education and improve healthcare.

The screenings are free of charge, but you must register in advance : http://monaco.ti.cc/mcff. Q& A sessions follow the screenings, with an opportunity to meet (and have a picture taken with) the film makers in person, and hors d’oeuvres and light refreshments during and after the films.

The films

Je suis un clown (I am a clown) 7 minutes – France – French language

Beautiful Jinn – 82 mins – Iran – Persian language

Note de Coeur (Heart Scent) – 4 mins – France – French language

Shanti – 12 mins – Nepal – English

Le Silence des Lames (The Silence of the Blades)– 16 mins – Côte d’Ivoire – French language

Have you another apple – 90 mins – Iran – Persian language

The closing film is the European Premiere of Unbroken Ties, 93 mins, inspired by the true story of a Burmese orphan’s journey to find himself in America.

You are advised to check the schedule on the event website or Facebook page in case of any last minute changes.

Exhibition and Awards ceremony

An exhibition is also available for fundraising purposes after the screenings.

The Awards ceremony, the same evening, will not only announce Best Movie of the Year, but also pay tribute to “exceptional individuals for their continued contributions to making the world a better place,” through a lifetime achievement award.

Practical details

Where: Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel and Resort, 40 avenue Princess Grace – Salon Sincerity

When: Screenings on Monday 13 May from 10 am to 6 pm

Awards and entertainment from 6 pm to 8 pm, then dancing all night

Prices: free of charge, don’t forget to register http://monaco.ti.cc/mcff

More info : vz@monacocharity.com or +33607518888