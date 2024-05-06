What’s on in Monaco in May 2024?
Monaco Tribune has compiled a list of the key events you shouldn’t miss in the Principality, as well as some ideas for outings.
14th Historical Monaco Grand Prix
Monaco’s Historical Grand Prix is a journey through time, taking spectators back through the history of motor racing in Monaco. The Principality will be filled with the sound of engines as the cars follow the racing circuit from a bygone era.
- When: May 10-12
- Times: May 10 – 11 am to 6.20 pm, May 11 – 8.15 am to 4.35 pm, May 12 – 8 am to 5.40 pm
- Where: Monaco circuit
- Prices: 50 to 120 euros (except Friday, free trial, free of charge)
Show – Gad Elmaleh “Lui-Même” (Himself)
The Moroccan comedian has been on tour with his new show since February and is coming to the Principality, which he knows well, for two dates. «Lui-même», his 10th show, is already sold out.
- When: May 17 and 19
- Time: 8pm
- Venue: Salle des Princes, Grimaldi Forum, 10 Avenue Princesse Grâce
- Sold out
Ligue 1 Uber Eats – AS Monaco – FC Nantes
34th match day in the Uber Eats Ligue 1, and Monaco is at home to Nantes for the closing match of the season. Perhaps a ‘victory lap’ win at the Louis II stadium to celebrate AS Monaco’s qualification for the Champions League next season?
- Date: May 19
- Time: 9pm
- Where: Stade Louis II, 7 Avenue des Castelans
- Prices: 8 to 85 euros
Concert – Louane “Le Club Des Sentiments”
After two diamond albums and a third album «Joie de vivre» that went platinum, Louane is back on stage with «Le Club des Sentiments», an intimist theatre tour for the artist and her fans.
- When: May 22
- Time: 8.30pm
- Venue: Salle des Princes, Grimaldi Forum, 10 Avenue Princesse Grâce
- Prices: from €41,50 to €52
Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix 2024
The 81st edition of the Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix, with its legendary track, will be one of the major events of this season. The Principality will be buzzing as it hosts the 8th leg of the 2024 Formula 1 World Championship over 4 days. Who will succeed Max Verstappen on the top step of the podium this year?
- When: May 23-26
- Times: May 23 – 1.10 pm to 5.15 pm, May 24 – 11.05 am to 7.15 pm, May 25 – 10.45 am to 5 pm, May 26 – 8 am to 5 pm
- Where: Monaco Circuit
- Prices: from €30 to €1,665
Ideas for outings
- Until 29 September 2024 : Pasolini exhibition in Chiaroscuro / Nouveau Musée National de Monaco
- May 7: Conference – “Tara Pacific, une mission au coeur du corail” / Lycée Rainier III – 7pm
- May 7: Theatre – “Deux amis – Pascal Rambert” / Théâtre Princesse Grace – 8pm
- May 11: Festival des Étoilés Monte-Carlo – «Un 4 mains Marcel Ravin x David Toutain» / Blue Bay Marcel Ravin
- May 15: Family Cinema-concert – «Charlie Chaplin’s The Kid» / Salle Garnier – 3pm
- May 15: Show – « Psyché » / Auditorium Rainier III – 6pm
- May 16: Theatre – “Silence on tourne” / Théâtre des Variétés – 8.30pm
- May 17: Tout l’Art du Cinéma – “Cinema-concert – La Passion de Jeanne d’Arc” / Salle Garnier – 8pm
- May 18: Event – “Night at the Museum,at the Botanical Centre” / Centre Botanique de Monaco – from 9 pm to 10.30 pm
- May 28: The art of cinema – Tout l’Art du Cinéma – « Douleur et Gloire » / Théâtre des Variétés – 8 pm
- 31 May: Concert – “Carlos Lopes” / La Note Bleue – 9pm