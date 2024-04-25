F1 Calendar 2025

The 2025 Formula 1 season will start in Melbourne for the first time since 2019 © X / F1

The new Formula 1 calendar for the 2025 season has been unveiled by the FIA, and there are some surprises in store!

Advertising

Since 2020, Formula 1 and the FIA have scheduled Bahrain to kick off the new season, but 2025 will be an exception to the rule. The season will actually kick off in Melbourne, Australia, as it used to, on 16 March 2025.

For scheduling and environmental reasons, the 2nd and 3rd Grands Prix of the season will be held in China (weekend of March 23) and Japan (weekend of April 6). After Oceania and Asia, the Formula 1 caravan will head to the Middle East for the Grands Prix in Bahrain (weekend of April 13) and Saudi Arabia (weekend of April 20).

Then a quick jaunt to Miami on the weekend of 4 May, before the European tour kicks off on the weekend of 18 May in Imola, Italy, finishing in Baku, Azerbaijan on the weekend of 21 September.

The Monaco Grand Prix keeps its usual weekend, May 25. There will be a visit to Montreal for the Canadian Grand Prix on the weekend of June 15 in the middle of the European circuit, for reasons best known to the organisers.

Formula 1: Charles Leclerc 4th at 2024 Chinese Grand Prix

After Baku, Formula 1 heads to Singapore on the weekend of 5 October, marking the start of the final sprint for the championship. The American Grands Prix will lead into the Middle East legs, finishing on a high note in Abu Dhabi on the weekend of December 7.

2025 Formula 1 calendar © X / F1

Formula 1: Charles Leclerc “Driver of the Day” at Japanese Grand-Prix