5 films shot in Monaco recently

Let’s take a look at the Principality from another angle.

It’s no secret that Monaco is a particularly popular location with film directors. While extras are currently being sought for the TV series Kaiser Karl our editorial team shares five films that were shot in the Principality in recent years.

1) La Fille de Monaco (The Girl from Monaco – 2008)

Fabrice Luchini has shown his attachment to the Principality on more than one occasion. Having taken part in the Rencontres Philosophiques (Philosphy workshops) he also played in Anne Fontaine’s film, La Fille de Monaco. A comedy in which Luchini plays Bertrand Beauvois, a big lawyer, who has to go to Monaco for a major trial. There he meets a very pretty weather girl, Audrey – played by Louise Bourgoin – with some very unusual plans…

Casinos, luxury hotels and even the Principality’s Palais de Justice (law courts) appear in different scenes in the film.

2) Nicky Larson et le Parfum de Cupidon (City Hunter – 2018)

“When the shots ring out he shows no fear… ” Fans of the genre may remember this Japanese crime cartoon that was very popular in the 1990s and 2000s. Hardly surprising, therefore, that Philippe Lacheau wanted to adapt it for the cinema, taking on the role of Nicky himself, a private detective who is very keen on women. Along with his partner Laura, played by Elodie Fontan, he must protect “Cupid’s perfume”, a fragrance that makes anyone who wears it irresistible.

The comedy was shot in Monaco, but also on the Moyenne Corniche near Cap d’Ail and at Nice airport.

3) Il était une fois à Monaco (Love in Monaco – 2020)

A modern fairy tale. This is what director Frédéric Forestier wanted to make with this TV film, shot in the middle of the health crisis. We meet Medhi, played by Rayane Bensetti, a young man from the Parisian suburbs, who decides to try his luck at the Monte Carlo Casino by pretending to be a rich Moroccan prince. He meets Elena, played by Anne Serra, a charming receptionist, who quickly understands that Medhi is not who he seems to be, and who also has something to hide.

Monte-Carlo and its casinos, as well as the Hôtel de Paris and the Monte-Carlo Bay are in the spotlight in this film by French TV channel TF1. You can see the interview with the director on Monaco Info, in the video above.

4) Monte-Carlo (2011)

Let’s leave French cinema now and head for the United States. In this film aimed at a teenage audience, the young Selena Gomez plays the role of Grace, a Texan who has just graduated from high school. After saving up for four years, she sets off with her friend Emma and her step-sister Meg to fulfil her dream of visiting Paris. But the three young women are soon disappointed with the French capital, then a mix-up sends them to Monte Carlo, where Grace poses as a wealthy English heiress.

A romantic comedy, where we can spot all the most beautiful places in Monte Carlo that wowed our three heroines … and moviegoers.

5) Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012)

Did you know that live-action films are not the only ones to have been inspired by the Principality? The famous DreamWorks animation studios also used images from Monaco for the third Madagascar film. As well they might: the penguins and chimpanzees from the previous film decided to leave Africa for Monte Carlo. They are soon joined by the main gang: Alex the lion, Marty the zebra, Melman the giraffe, Gloria the hippo and King Julien, Maurice and Mort, the lemurs.

After a visit to the Casino de Monte-Carlo, a chase ensues through the highly recognisable streets of Monaco. You can see this scene in the video above.