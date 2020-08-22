











Princess Grace, the Casino, the Grand Prix…. Monaco evokes timeless glamour, elegance and luxury. It should therefore be no surprise that countless filmmakers have come to capture the Principality’s unique environment. Here are some of the most famous films shot in Monaco.

To Catch a Thief, 1955

Shot in 1954, Hitchcock’s crime film takes place on the French Riviera and stars Cary Grant and Grace Kelly. In a shot that now seems almost prophetic, you can see Grace Kelly looking at the Principality from a cliff-side road. Only two years later, she would become Monaco’s sovereign through her marriage with Prince Rainier III.

Weekend of a Champion, 1972

A fan of car racing, filmmaker Roman Polanski got approval to follow his friend and three-time Formula 1 champion Jackie Stewart during the 1971 Monaco Grand Prix. The documentary allows privileged access into the mysterious, exciting, and often very dangerous world of 1970s Grands Prix.

GoldenEye, 1995

How can one talk of Monaco without mentioning James Bond? The film, which stars Pierce Brosnan, begins in Monaco. It should therefore be no surprise that several scenes were filmed in the Monte-Carlo Casino, as well as in Port Hercules, the Hotel de Paris Monte-Carlo, the old town, and Fort Antoine. The film helped strengthen the appeal of the Casino. Visitors still come to see the gilded interiors where James Bond once roamed about.

Ocean Twelve, 2004

The Monte-Carlo casino makes another memorable appearance in this heist comedy film about Danny Ocean and his associates. Starring George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Matt Damon amongst others, the film’s action takes place between the United States and Europe, with a brief stop in Monaco.

Heartbreaker, 2010

The French romantic comedy stars Romain Duris and Vanessa Paradis and was entirely filmed in Monaco. Alex (Romain Duris) runs a business which specialises in separating couples. When a wealthy man asks him to break up his daughter’s wedding, he arrives in Monaco ready to carry out the task. As expected, things don’t exactly go to plan. Shot at the Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort, the film has become a classic of French romantic comedies. When the film was released, the Monte-Carlo Bay even offered a themed stay in the room where the film was shot.

Iron Man 2, 2010

In the third opus of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Tony Stark (also known as Iron Man) takes part in the Monaco Historic Grand Prix. Monegasque locations that make an appearance in the film include the Boulevard Louis II, the Quai des États-Unis, the Boulevard Albert-1er, the Avenue d’Ostende, as well as the Avenue des Spélugues.