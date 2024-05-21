Monaco's Best
In brief

Even more trains between Cannes, Nice, Monaco and Menton

By Killian Masurier
Published on 21 May 2024
1 minute read
ZOU! and the PACA Region are set to increase the number of trains serving Monaco © Zou! Région Sud 
A first measure was introduced on Friday 10 May, but a second will follow at the end of the year.

Since the weekend of the 2024 Monaco Historic Grand Prix, the train route that links Cannes, Nice, Monaco and Menton has been expanded. The line’s operator, Zou!, tried out a more substantial service during the event and the results were in line with their expectations. 

As a result, the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur (PACA) regional authority intends to maintain the improved service in view of the three forthcoming sporting events to be held in Monaco: the F1 Monaco Grand Prix, the Tour de France cycling race and the Herculis EBS athletics meeting.

Monaco Grand Prix 2024: how to get there and get around town?

In addition, as of December 15, 2024, the Region will provide at least one train every 15 minutes on the line. As Renaud Muselier, President of the Sud Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur Region, explains: “The region’s appeal is strengthened by these major sporting and cultural events. If we are to offer our visitors a fitting welcome, we need a transport offering that is accessible, appropriately scaled and completely carbon-free.”