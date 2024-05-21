Isabel Fargnoli: temporary store but sustainable fashion at Métropole Shopping Center

The exclusive pop-up store, on the 1st floor at the Métropole Shopping Center, will be available until July 15. It will showcase innovative designs by Isabel Fargnoli, the 27-year-old visionary behind the inclusive brand.

Isabel Fargnoli’s brand, founded with her mother, celebrates the diversity of the female form. Each piece is available in a variety of cuts to ensure all women can find the perfect fit, regardless of their age or body type. Isabel’s clientele, ranging from 20 to 80 years old, reflects her commitment to inclusivity and her belief that fashion is about empowering all women.

Timeless wardrobe staples

What sets the brand apart is its careful selection of materials. Focusing on sustainability and ethical development, linen and silk feature strongly, and are chosen for their longevity, comfort, and elegance. Isabel Fargnoli’s creations are designed to be timeless staples in a woman’s wardrobe.

“I encourage women to select that one perfect outfit that makes them feel their best and fits their lifestyle,” says the designer. “Our swimwear, for instance, is crafted to last for many summers.” The antithesis of the ‘fast fashion’ trend, in other words. The pop-up store also features additional lines for men and children.

Despite rapid growth over the last two years, Isabel and her mother are still closely involved in all aspects of the process, from the initial design in Monaco to manufacturing in Isabel’s native Italy, and rigorous quality checks.

With events like Monte-Carlo Fashion Week (MCFW) gaining prestige each year. Isabel Fargnoli’s choice to establish her brand in Monaco underlines the region’s growing influence in the global fashion industry.

Practical details:

When: now until July 15

Where: Métropole Shopping Centre, first floor – 17 av. des Spélugues, 98000 Monaco