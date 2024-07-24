What does Monaco look like in the metaverse?

To find out, head over to Marius on 25 July 2024 at 6.30 pm

Dworld, Monaco’s leading innovator in digital experiences, is releasing the beta version of its Monaco Metaverse. The technological innovation will be on display at the Marius restaurant on Port Hercule. Guests will be able to go on a virtual journey including Michelin-starred chef Sébastien Sanjou’s new Provençale table and Monaco’s immersive digital landscape.

During the event, interactive sessions and presentations by the Dworld team will showcase the capabilities of the cutting-edge platform, which is already enabling users to to explore, interact and engage in new ways, between reality and the digital world.

How is virtual reality revolutionising the way we live?

Features of the Monaco Metaverse

The Monaco Metaverse, designed by Dworld, contains realistic virtual environments, including detailed digital replicas of the Principality’s iconic locations, streets and sights but also immersive social interactions allowing users to connect, collaborate and share their experiences in a transparent virtual space. It also allows users to take part in unique virtual events, including art exhibitions and entertainment that are only accessible through the platform. Options also include low-carbon travel.

“We are proud to present the Monaco Metaverse, a project that embodies our commitment to pushing the boundaries of digital innovation,” said Manila di Giovanni, CEO of Dworld. “By combining the opulence of Monaco with cutting-edge virtual technology, we are creating an unprecedented digital experience that will captivate and inspire users the world over.”