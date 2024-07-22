Talks resume on “Borgo del Forte” in Ventimiglia

Discussions had been at a standstill since Ventimiglia’s town council had expressed doubts about the projects’ public interest.

Last Wednesday, the municipality of Ventimiglia, the Marina Development Corporation (MDC) founded by Monegasque resident Robert Thielen, and Namira SGR met to resume discussions on two projects – Borgo del Forte and the International Campus – symbols of Ventimiglia’s revival, which began with the construction of the new Monaco Cala del Forte harbour.

A very positive meeting

The meeting was attended by members of the municipal majority led by Flavio Di Muro, Ventimiglia’s mayor, as well as a delegation from MDC and Namira SGR. The new MDC CEO Anselmo De Titta stressed the importance of finding a mutually beneficial common ground that would benefit both the town and the BDF Fund, managed by Namira SGR. “The dialogue with the administration resumed a few weeks ago, with the mutual desire to quickly reach a solution,” said De Titta.

He also expressed his optimism about the project’s progress, stressing the unanimous commitment of all parties to the success of the initiative, which is vital to the revival of tourism in Ventimiglia.

A 200 million euro investment

The Marina di Ventimiglia project aims to cover a total area of 57,000 m2 and represents an investment of over €200 million. Its central element, “Borgo del Forte” in front of the harbour, will include a 5-star hotel with 70 rooms, a wellness centre, a gym, a restaurant and 60 prestige apartments.

To revitalise the historic centre of Ventimiglia, the plan is to connect it directly to Borgo del Forte through escalators and a lift to the upper town.

A 1,000 m2 car park and panoramic walkway are also being considered so as to better connect the marina to the town.

In parallel, the “Borgo del Forte Campus” project will transform the former Campasso railway depot into an educational and sports complex, for both residents and visitors.

The project is part of a global vision to revitalise Ventimiglia and give the town a new dynamic. De Titta sought to be reassuring about the project’s progress: “The project is so rich in ideas and quality that I’m sure we’ll reach our objectives very quickly. We are optimistic and look forward to the next phase of dialogue with confidence.”