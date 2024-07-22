Temporary work continues to provide more jobs in Monaco

As last year, the construction sector accounts for the largest share of assignments © Monaco Tribune

Temp agencies recorded some 48,250 assignments completed, with a total of 9.8 million hours worked.

The temporary sector in Monaco continues to flourish. According to the latest IMSEE report, in 2023, the Principality’s 17 temp agencies generated a turnover of €269.9 million euros, an increase of 10,5% on the previous year.

Temporary employment in the sector saw an increase of more than 12%, with 6,878 temporary employees.

Nearly 10 million hours worked

With 9,786,775 hours worked, temporary employment represents 9.5% of the total hours worked and 11.8% of the total workforce in the private sector in the Principality, or 1 in 10 employees.

Demand for temporary work is particularly high in summer, with a peak in July and a drop in August.

The construction sector is dominant with 45.4% of all assignments, representing around 70% of days worked. Accommodation and catering follow with 18.4% of assignments, 8 out of 10 of which were seasonal, reflecting the prevalence of short-term contracts in the sector.

A vast majority of men

As in previous years, temping is mostly a man’s world. 86.9% of employees are men.

Monegasque temporary workers mainly live outside the Principality, especially in the neighbouring municipalities and in Italy. The most common nationalities are French (39.9%), Portuguese (20.8%) and Italian (16.5%).