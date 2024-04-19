Monaco's Best
In brief

Storm causes havoc at Monaco station

By Théo Briand
Published on 19 April 2024
1 minute read
villeneuve-loubet-hail
©Facebook / Villeneuve-Loubet
By Théo Briand
- 19 April 2024
1 minute read

Surprise surprise! The previously mild weather suddenly turned into a thunderstorm on Thursday afternoon.

With a drop of around 15 degrees compared to a few days ago, the weather was in a capricious mood on Thursday 18 April. The images of hail falling between Nice and Antibes gave the impression that winter had returned. Hailstones, some the size of large marbles, covered the ground.

The Alpes-Maritimes département was put on yellow alert, and the sudden change in weather conditions made traffic conditions difficult on the A8. Traffic jams of 10 to 12 km formed on the main road.

To make matters worse, a train bound for Grasse broke down, causing major delays at the station. Exasperated passengers had a hard time of it at Monaco station, with expected delays of up to an hour.

In some places, such as Grasse, there was even some snow at lower altitudes.