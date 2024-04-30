Charming Chiara Ferragni at Monte-Carlo Fashion Week

The event, which took place from April 22 to 26, 2024, featured resort, cruise, and capsule collections - © Saverio Chiappalone

The Italian social media star took part in the event as a mentor for emerging designers, rewarding the haute couture lingerie brand «Les Dessous de Monaco».

Monte-Carlo Fashion Week (MCFW), the Principality’s official fashion event, is over. The twelfth edition again boasted a rich schedule of events. For several days, Monaco was buzzing with fashion shows and presentations, along with moments of reflection on key themes to do with circularity, sustainability, inclusiveness, and diversity.

After the institutional opening at Monaco Town Hall, the event continued in the exclusive setting of the Yacht Club de Monaco, where Federico Marchetti – founder of the Yoox Net-groupa-Porter, President of the Sustainable Markets Initiative Fashion Task Force founded by King Charles III and Board Member at Giorgio Armani – presented his book “The Adventures of an Innovator”. At the Fashion Awards ceremony, Federico Marchetti received the Positive Change Award as a digital entrepreneur and pioneer of sustainable fashion.

Creations for the Paris Olympics

On the catwalk, it was the event’s ‘godmother’, Stella Jean, who got things underway with a collection created in collaboration with Umbrian craftspeople. In a world premiere, she revealed Haiti’s Olympic uniforms, created for the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

While sport featured on the catwalks in this Olympic year, sustainability has been centre stage at the event every year since its creation. Gracey Owusu – Agyemang’s collection earned the Sustainable Emerging Designer Award. Federica Nardoni Spinetta, President and Founder of the Monegasque Chamber of Fashion and Monte-Carlo Fashion, also highlighted the environmental aspect with the collection by her brand Beach & Cashmere Monaco, created from recycled sails from the Yacht Club de Monaco.

The shows included the Victoria Silvstedt collection by Marli Dresses. The pretty blonde was also seen alongside Chiara Ferragni ,who posted shots of her total black look on Instagram.