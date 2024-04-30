Formula E: ‘GEN3 Evo’, the fastest single-seater ever created

The new GEN3 Evo will make its debut in the 2025 Formula E championship © FIA FORMULA E

A few days before the Monaco E-Prix, Formula E and the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) unveiled the latest Generation 3 development, at the Automobile Collection of Prince Albert II.

Once again, the FIA is proving that high performance, efficiency and sustainability can go together. Due to debut in next season’s Formula E championship, in 2025, the main features of the new GEN3 Evo racing car are:

All-wheel drive for maximum acceleration and control at critical points in the race.

An aggressive, more robust and aerodynamic body for closer racing.

Upgraded Hankook iON racing tyres with 5-10% more grip, made from 35% recycled and sustainable materials

“The Gen3 Evo heralds a ground-breaking chapter in the evolution of Formula E, embodying our dedication to innovation and high performance achieved sustainably. Featuring unprecedented acceleration and an advanced aerodynamic design, the car that I had the honour of unveiling in Monaco is set to intensify the thrill of our racing, captivating our drivers and fans around the world with truly superior capabilities and performance,” said Jeff Dodds, Formula E CEO.

In concrete terms, on the Monaco circuit, the new GEN3 Evo will enable qualifying rounds that are faster by 2 seconds.

Front view of the new GEN3 Evo © FIA FORMULA E

Improved performance

Thanks to significant improvements made by Formula E and FIA engineers, the GEN3 Evo is now the most efficient, sustainable and powerful 100% electric car in the world. Capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 kph in just 1.86 seconds, it is 30% faster than a current Formula 1 car. Its top speed is also increased by 36%, to almost 320 kph.

“I would like to thank both FIA and Formula E teams for the hard work which underlines our shared commitment to pushing the boundaries of sustainable motorsport, while delivering competitive racing,” said Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the FIA.

Looks like next season will be even more electrifying!

Presentation of the new GEN3 Evo © FIA FORMULA E

