Large majority of Monegasques in favour of legalising abortion

80% of Monegasques support changing the legislation.

“Are you in favour of changing the law to make abortion legal in Monaco?” The question is clear, and the result even more so.

A higher figure than expected

Among the many questions put to the population during the consultation organised by the National Council, there was a resounding positive response on voluntary pregnancy termination (abortion). With 80% of respondents in favour of legislative change, Monegasques are overwhelmingly in favour of the societal step forward.

The consultation, which attracted an unprecedented turnout of 38%, enabled the National Council to sound the population out on a variety subjects and to put together representative sample of the population.

While the result reflects changing attitudes in a Principality where Catholicism remains the state religion, the elected representatives were surprised by the figures. They were expecting “a slight majority in favour,” but not on this scale. 66% of Monegasques are “very much in favour”, and 14% “somewhat in favour”. Only 8% of the population are opposed to the change, while the rest did not express an opinion.

“It’s time for Monaco to become a modern city”

“I think that quantitatively, the figures speak for themselves. My colleagues and I were quite surprised by the significant result. It’s not just young people who are in favour, it’s also the older age group,” said Beatrice Fresko-Rolfo, President of the Commission for Family Rights and Equality, at the press conference where the results were announced.

She said she had read several comments left by respondents, on one point in particular: “It’s time for Monaco to become a modern city.” Ms Fresko-Rolfo also confirmed that she “wanted to work on a bill that respects everyone’s opinions.” “That’s very important!” she added.

“We were surprised by the scale. Society moves with the times and the law should reflect this. At some point, you have to do what is required, and we will do so in a measured and carefully considered manner,” said Thomas Brezzo, Chairman of the National Council. He added that his group would put forward a bill with the confines of what the constitution allows.

