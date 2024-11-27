What Monegasques want for their Principality: the findings of an unprecedented consultation process

The results revealed an international happiness index of 89%. They also showed how attached residents are to their quality of life, while revealing specific expectations for improving their day-to-day experience.

With a “record turnout of 38%,” the consultation organised by the National Council and carried out by BVA Xsight revealed a wide range of opinions on Monegasques’ aspirations, despite an over-representation of the over-65 age group (only 16% of respondents were under 35).

In all, 30 questions generated 50,000 data items for analysis, illustrating, according to Thomas Brezzo, President of the National Council, that “Monegasques needed to speak out.”

Quality of life and mobility: major challenges

“People can’t take it anymore! Every day they have to put up with disruptions to do with roadworks and transport,” said Thomas Brezzo. Quality of life is at the forefront of people’s concerns, with 63% of respondents ranking it as a priority, well ahead of healthcare, security and housing.

Almost half of Monegasques (48%) feel that not enough is being done to improve the quality of life in the Principality. The other half (47%) believe everything possible is being done to preserve it.

This balanced view is tarnished by recurring mobility issues. Traffic jams, overcrowded public transport and the omnipresent roadworks are all black spots in a Principality where getting around remains a headache, particularly when it comes to attracting and retaining employees. One of the solutions being considered is to improve the TER (regional express train service), which 80% are calling for. The development of maritime shuttles and consideration of a congestion charge are also high on the list, as is the development of green spaces.

Housing: shorter waiting lists, but simplification is called for

Another crucial issue is housing. Although the national housing plan launched in 2019 has eased matters, 14% of Monegasques still consider their home to be unsuitable for their needs. Rent and utilities are also becoming an issue for tenants of public housing. Sixty-three per cent consider this to be the most important criterion, ahead of car parking, location and soundproofing.

The idea of a state agency, bringing together all the administrative procedures in a ‘one-stop-shop’, and simplifying them, met with massive approval. As did the possibility of choosing one’s apartment. “The current system is very administrative and it’s an Excel spreadsheet that decides where you’re going to live,” adds the chairman of the National Council.

Retail: a brand-new shopping centre

As for shopping, 70% of Monegasques are satisfied with the quality of the welcome they receive. On the other hand, they are largely disappointed and critical of the current offering, particularly the Fontvieille shopping centre, which they consider to be globally obsolete.

They feel value for money and the variety of retailers falls short of residents’ expectations, and almost 50% were in favour of a complete overhaul of the emblematic site rather than a few improvements.

The response is in line with the National Council’s desire for an ambitious transformation that would turn the shopping centre into a real living space, combining a wide range of shops, modern infrastructure and relevant services.

Corinne Bertani, vice-president for trade and attractiveness, sounds the alarm: “There is a lack shortage everyday brands, the shops are too focused on luxury.” She feels that the shopping centre is “not up to scratch” and in a state of disrepair. “You have to put buckets down when it rains, it’s cold in winter and very hot in summer.”

Healthcare: good quality, but timescales need to be reviewed

With an overall satisfaction rating of 77%, Monegasques recognise the quality of the healthcare professionals and facilities on offer. However, they are disappointed in how difficult it can be to obtain appointments within reasonable timescales, and they feel solutions should be found. These include the creation of a health centre, approved by 78% of Monegasques, which would bring together GPs, nurses, paediatricians and other specialists in the hope of reducing waiting times.

Terminations: ready for change

Among the societal issues raised, the possibility of changing legislation on voluntary pregnancy termination (abortion) came as a surprise to the elected members of the National Council.

Monegasques were thought to be reticent on the subject, however the consultation revealed that 80% of respondents were in favour of “changing the law to make abortion legal in Monaco?”