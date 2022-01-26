A tribute was paid to its creator, Prince Albert Ist, on Tuesday 25 January.

In the presence of Prince Albert II, the National Council celebrated the 110th anniversary of the Constitution of Monaco, a celebration that had been postponed by one year due to the health crisis. It was also an opportunity to pay tribute to Prince Albert I, who died 100 years ago. The founder of the National Council, he drafted and promulgated the first Monegasque Constitution on 5 January, 1911.

The Constitution was updated in 1962 by Prince Rainier III, whose centenary will soon be celebrated, then revised in 2002.

During the ceremony, the President of the National Council, Stéphane Valeri, was keen to underline “the symbiosis between the Monegasques and their Sovereign [which] has always been and will always be the mainspring and the strength of our Country.”

Prince Albert II then spoke in the Chamber, paying tribute to the work of Princes Albert I and Rainier III and praising the good relations between the Government of Monaco and the National Council: “The constitutional order has been able to endure serenely, strengthened by the harmony between the incumbents of the three State functions, whose separation was enshrined in the 1911 Constitution. In this regard, allow me to congratulate you on the practical application that you and my Government have been able to give to the doctrine of “taking a step towards the other”.