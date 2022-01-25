The Committee will be responsible for organising the events planned for the centenary of the Prince’s birth, in 2023.

The Prince Rainier III Commemoration Committee was created by a sovereign order, published in the Journal de Monaco on December 22. Chaired by Princess Stéphanie, it will include many members of the Princely Family. Princess Caroline, Andrea Casiraghi, Charlotte Casiraghi, Pierre Casiraghi, Princess Alexandra, Louis Ducruet, Pauline Ducruet and Camille Gottlieb will all be involved in the Committee’s activities.

Other Monegasque personalities have also joined the Committee, namely the Minister of State, the President of the National Council, the Minister of the Interior, the Mayor, the Director of Cultural Affairs, the Prince’s Chamberlain, the Supreme Commander of the Military Force, the Director of the Prince’s Palace Archives and Library, the Private Secretary to Princess Stéphanie, Albert Croesi (appointed Secretary of the Committee) and Rémy Rolland.

2023 will mark the centenary of Prince Rainier’s birth on May 31, 1923. The Commemoration Committee will be responsible for planning and organising all the events to be scheduled in his honour. Nicknamed “the builder Prince”, Rainier III was the instigator of many development projects in the Principality, in particular the creation of the Fontvieille and Larvotto districts, built out over the sea.