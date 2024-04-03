Brasserie de Monaco’s white beer wins first gold medal

With 1858 brews in the running, the Monegasque beer won a gold medal at the Lyon International Competition, held on 22 and 23 March.

It’s a first for the Brasserie de Monaco! One year after winning a silver medal for its lager, the white beer went one better this year, after 1113 tasters tested and analysed 1858 samples.

© Brasserie de Monaco

The ‘Blanche de Monaco’ (4.8°) is light, with a floral but deliberately slightly bitter taste. The beverage is made from organic barley malts and Czech wheat and hops from sustainable sources. The Belgian style “weissbier – witbier” and the citrus notes, which come from the selected hops, are brought out by a hint of coriander.

“This gold medal is yet another testament to the quality of our products and the care we take in the production process. This is the seventh award in our history. It recognises the work carried out by my staff and showcases Monaco’s only craft brewery. We are once again helping to promote the Principality abroad, which makes me particularly happy,” said Gildo Pastor, President of the Brasserie de Monaco.

