Two new trains to improve travel to Monaco

Two new modern trains to serve Monaco © Communications department - Manuel Vitali

The Prince’s Government and SNCF Sud Azur signed an agreement on 20 December for the purchase of two new REGIO N2 trains.

Advertising

The modern trains, with a capacity of 1,000 seats, will strengthen the regional rail network linking Grasse, Cannes, Monaco and Ventimiglia.

The Principality is aiming for improved passenger flow management thanks to the two additional trains. During peak hours, four long trains will run between Cannes and Monaco to meet growing demand.

During the day, trains will run every 15 minutes, providing a smoother service for users.

Responding to a sharp increase in passengers

Monaco Monte-Carlo station, the third busiest TER station in the region, recorded 8 million passengers in 2023 and a 20% increase over the first seven months of 2024.

The growing popularity demonstrates the importance of the train as an alternative to private vehicles for travelling to the Principality.

© Communications Department – Stéphane Danna

The purchase of the trains, financed to the tune of 40.4 million euros by the State of Monaco, is part of a partnership agreement with Région Sud.

The trains will be put into service by 2027, with maintenance carried out at the new Nice Saint-Roch centre to reduce downtime.

© Communications Department – Stéphane Danna

With the extra trains, Monaco is demonstrating its leadership in promoting sustainable transport to suit passengers’ needs.