More frequent, more modern trains plus extended timetables: new transport outlook for commuters

There should be a train every 15 minutes or so between Cannes and Menton.

From 15 December 2024, there will be a new transport service for passengers in the Alpes-Maritimes, with trains every 15 minutes between Cannes and Menton. While the announcement was made some time back, the new service was officially tested on Thursday.

Céline Caron-Dagioni, Minister of Public Works, the Environment and Urban Development, and Jean-Pierre Serrus, Vice-President of the Sud Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur Region, tested the new schedule during a ‘dress rehearsal’.

Major improvements

The key improvements provided by the new service include a train every 15 minutes and extended timetables on Saturday evenings, with trains running until 2am to Cannes, Grasse, Les Arcs and Ventimiglia.

To improve coordination and local responsiveness regarding the lines and timetables, a new supervision centre is due to open in Nice in the coming weeks. Trains were serviced in Marseille until now.

The trains are due to be modernised and feature the latest technologies to provide greater comfort and an optimal travel experience.

In addition, the Prince’s Government promises improved customer service with clearer, more accurate information and personalised support.

Nice-Ventimiglia rail works: replacement buses for cancelled trains

Passengers want results

While the Government’s intentions are commendable and welcomed by passengers, some readers on social media have pointed out that there will be no additional trains. “The real problem isn’t the frequency, it’s that you need double trains that run the whole length of the platform so that everyone can get on, otherwise people pile up on the platform, blocking the doors and causing delays to the following trains,” says Jeff, for example.

Other readers saw no change on the test day and had to deal with cancelled trains, in particular the 6.04 and 6.20 services.

Also, the new timetable indicates no trains scheduled between 11.20 am and 12.25 pm