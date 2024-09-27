Nice-Ventimiglia rail works: replacement buses for cancelled trains

Instead of the single bus service initially planned by the SNCF, there will be four in the evening and two in the morning before 6 am from Menton and Ventimiglia.

The many meetings have paid off. The Government of Monaco and the PACA Region, in consultation with SNCF, have drawn up a modified transport plan. Since September 15, rail works have impacted train services from Sunday to Thursday from 9 pm to 6 am.

Last week, the Principality and the SUD Region succeeded in securing train services until 10 pm rather than 9 pm. The announcement of new measures to mitigate the disruption caused by the works is a small relief for passengers.

Replacement buses after 10 pm

In the evening:

In practical terms, the three trains to Nice from Monaco that are cancelled after 10 pm will be replaced by two substitute buses, departing at 10.45 pm and 11.30 pm.

In the direction of Menton and Ventimiglia, the last train will leave at 9.55 pm and go all the way to Ventimiglia. The three usual trains that are cancelled will be replaced by buses departing at 10.45 pm and 11.15 pm.

In the morning:

Monaco’s Government has announced that services from Nice to Monaco are unaffected. However, the train from Ventimiglia that normally runs at 5.17 am is still cancelled and will be replaced by substitute buses departing at 5.15 am from Ventimiglia and 5.45 am from Menton.

Substantial works until June

Renovation work to make Villefranche-sur-Mer station accessible for people with reduced mobility, upgrade the overhead lines between Beaulieu-sur-Mer and Monaco, reinforce the Saint-Laurent tunnel at Eze and create the multi-modal transport hub at Beaulieu-sur-Mer station will continue until June 2025.

Note that on football match nights, trains will run to normal timetables.