SNCF works pushed back by an hour, some comfort for Nice – Ventimiglia passengers

The SNCF made the concession after protests from the Prince’s Government and the PACA region.

It’s a small victory for the Prince’s Government and the PACA Region. The SNCF has announced that it will be postponing overnight work on the line until 10 pm from Sunday, rather than 9 pm as has been the case until now.

Last Tuesday, at the government’s ‘back-to-school’ press conference, Céline Caron-Dagioni, Minister for Public Works, the Environment and Urban Development, announced that she would like to see the work pushed back by an hour, to 10 pm, “for the duration.”

Although it has agreed to the extra hour, the SNCF’s concession is not due to last. The arrangement will only be in place until 14 December 2024. For the remainder of the school year, trains will stop again at 9pm. However, this should give commuters more time to get organised.

As a reminder, the SNCF’s decision came as a bolt from the blue for both the Government and passengers at the beginning of September. Train stoppage between 9 pm and 6 am was announced from Sunday to Thursday and from September 2024 to June 2025, to enable major works in Villefranche-sur-Mer and Beaulieu-sur-Mer stations, on the overhead lines between Beaulieu and Monaco and others in the St-Laurent tunnel at Eze.

There will be a single replacement bus, for season ticket holders, leaving Monaco for Nice at 11.30 pm.