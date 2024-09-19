Attractiveness, transport, housing: Didier Guillaume and the Government’s key priorities for Monaco

At the conference, the new Minister of State announced an easing of relations with the National Council and a second national housing plan.

Didier Guillaume, the new Minister of State, had his first official back-to-school press conference, along with the five ministers, namely Lionel Beffre, Pierre-André Chiappori, Christophe Robino, Céline Caron-Dagioni and Isabelle Berro-Amadeï.

The Ministers during the press conference © Stéphane Danna / Direction de la Communication

Didier Guillaume’s speech as Minister of State highlighted the main directions that the government intends to work in this year. He also wanted to show humility in the face of his new responsibilities, as well as determination to carry out the necessary reforms. “I come to the Principality with a great deal of humility but also determination,” he said, before stressing the importance of a “tight and united” government “(…) at the service of the Prince and the Monegasque people.”

1. Attractiveness and the economy: a vital necessity

Attractiveness remains the guiding principle of Monegasque policy. Didier Guillaume underlined the fact that it is part of “the history of the Principality and the Grimaldi dynasty.”

“Reassure the markets and attract investors”. That is how the Minister of State summed up his strategy for boosting Monaco’s attractiveness. He pointed out that “safety and security” are highly valued in the Principality, as are its education system, its cultural vitality and its political stability. Monaco can also pride itself on being debt-free, a strong point for reassuring the financial markets. However, the Minister of State acknowledged that the growing attractiveness is creating logistical challenges, particularly in terms of transport.

Pierre-André Chiappori, Minister of Finance and Economy, spoke of the completion of the Mareterra project, a major “financial windfall” for the Principality, but one that, once completed, will require strong budget control. “Prudence is paramount,” he said, anticipating complex budget discussions over the coming months, particularly for the supplementary budget.

2. Transport: an ongoing mobility challenge

Transport is a major issue for Monaco, particularly for the thousands of commuters who travel to and from the Principality every day. Didier Guillaume acknowledged the current difficulties, saying that it had taken him “1 hour and 25 minutes to get to Monaco” by car from Nice. “It’s not easy for commuters today,” he said.

Céline Caron-Dagioni, Minister for Public Works, the Environment and Urban Development, regretted the lack of transparency regarding evening train cancellations due to work on the line, of which the Government was informed almost at the same time as passengers.

For the time being, negotiations with SNCF Réseaux are ongoing, but the Minister hopes to push back the start of works to 10 pm “for the duration”, rather than 9 pm as at present.

3. Housing: a second national plan in the offing

Housing remains a priority for the Government. Didier Guillaume said that “a lot of housing has been built” thanks to the housing plan in recent years, but the need for new homes remains strong. The first national housing plan has been completed, and a second plan is being prepared. This will be presented before the summer.

4. National Council: an essential cooperation

Didier Guillaume, drawing on his parliamentary experience, stressed the importance of harmonious collaboration between the government and the National Council. “I was a member of parliament for over ten years. Parliamentary power is the very essence of our constitution.” The Government and the National Council have “two different legitimacies, one is not stronger than the other, we have to work together,” he said.

5. Europe and Moneyval: towards greater transparency

Didier Guillaume also addressed relations with Europe and the grey list issue. He stressed that, despite the reforms and steps ahead, “Monaco is a sound model” with stable economic fundamentals. Transparency and ethics are key priorities to strengthen the Principality’s credibility on the international stage. “We will be able to work well by moving forward with ever greater transparency,” said the Minister of State.