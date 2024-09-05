Who are the new Government Ministers?

With Didier Guillaume, Minister of State, Céline Caron-Dagioni (left) and Isabelle Berro-Amadéï. In the second row, left to right Lionel Beffre, Christophe Robino and Pierre-André Chiappori © Frédéric Nebinger - Communication department

The new Minister of State, Didier Guillaume, took office on 2 September.

The new Prince’s Government is in place and will meet for the first time on 11 September. There are five Government Ministers, two women and three men, in addition to the Minister of State. All appointed by Prince Albert II, some are new to the Government while others have been reinstated. Here are the six faces of the Government:

Advertising

1. Didier Guillaume – Minister of State

The new Minister of State, Didier Guillaume, replaces Pierre Dartout. His role is to coordinate the government’s efforts and implement the decisions taken by Prince Albert II.

A former French Agriculture and Food Minister, Didier Guillaume has held a number of public positions, including President of the Drôme Departmental Council, Senator for the Drôme, and first Vice-President of the French Senate.

First speech for new Minister of State Didier Guillaume: Monaco must be “an ethical power”

2. Lionel Beffre – Minister of the Interior

Lionel Beffre is responsible for public safety, processing residence permit applications, civil protection, education, youth and sport, culture, research, relations with religious communities, relations with the Town Council, coordinating event organisation, and digital security.

He succeeds Patrice Cellario, who had been Minister of the Interior for the past nine years. A graduate of the Paris Institute of Political Studies (Sciences Po) and the Ecole Nationale d’Administration (ENA), Lionel Beffre began his career as Prefect of Eure-et-Loir, Pyrénées-Atlantiques and Lot-et-Garonne.

He subsequently became France’s High Commissioner in French Polynesia, Prefect of Isère and then of Seine-et-Marne, before most recently becoming Chief of Staff to the Minister for Overseas Territories. Lionel Beffre was also a member of Nicolas Sarkozy’s cabinet and head of Dominique de Villepin’s cabinet in the 2000s.

3. Pierre-André Chiappori – Minister of Finance and the Economy

Pierre-André Chiappori is responsible for the budget, treasury, economy, trade, financial transactions monitoring, tourism, housing, State property, gaming, innovation and new technologies as well as business services. Pierre-André Chiappori is responsible for the budget, treasury, economy, trade, financial transactions monitoring, tourism, housing, State property, gaming, innovation and new technologies as well as business services.

An internationally-renowned economist, graduate of the École Normale Supérieure, a mathematics professor with a doctorate in economics, he was appointed Minister for Finance and the Economy in March 2024. He succeeds Marco Piccinini.

He began his career as a teacher in France, before moving abroad as Professor of Economics at the University of Chicago. In 2005, he joined Columbia University in New York. In the course of his career, Mr Chappiori was elected to the Académie des sciences morales et politiques in 2017 and awarded the insignia of Chevalier de l’Ordre du Mérite in 2023. In 2011, he became President of the Scientific Council at the Monegasque Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (IMSEE) and of the International Advisory Board of the International University of Monaco.

Pierre-André Chiappori: “We need to consider all possible ways of making Monaco attractive”.

4. Christophe Robino – Minister of Health and Social Affairs

Christophe Robino is responsible for employment, labour relations, occupational medicine, social insurance in the private and public sectors, public health, social action and families, the elderly and the disabled.

He has held this position since April 2022. A doctor by profession, specialising in Nephrology and intensive care, he was Head of Department at the Princess Grace Hospital until he took up his Ministerial post. Christophe Robino was also Vice-President of the Monaco Order of Physicians and a member of the National Council, first on the Education, Youth and Sport Committee, then as Chairman of the Social Aims and Miscellaneous Affairs Committee.

Christophe Robino: “I want to give urban medicine its proper place”

5. Céline Caron-Dagioni, Minister of Public Works, the Environment and Urban Development

Céline Caron-Dagioni is responsible for public facilities, town planning, real estate construction, the environment, urban development, green spaces and the quality of life, maintenance of the State’s property, land, sea and air transport and the monitoring of public service concessions.

She will continue in her role as Minister for Infrastructure, the Environment and Urban Development, which she has occupied since August 2021, succeeding Marie-Pierre Gramaglia. Céline Caron-Dagioni holds a Master’s degree in economics, a postgraduate diploma (DESS) in international trade and a Master of Science from Staffordshire University. She joined the tax department as a project manager from 2001 to 2010. From 2011, she worked as Chief Secretary of the Department of Foreign Relations, before being appointed Secretary General of the Ministry of Health and Social Affairs, then Deputy Chairman of IM2S in 2012. From 2018 to 2021, she was seconded to the Oceanographic Institute as Secretary General.

6. Isabelle Berro-Amadeï – Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation

Isabelle Berro-Amadeï is responsible for immunities, diplomatic management and consular affairs, European affairs, international and multilateral affairs and the international environment.

She took up her position in January 2022. An expert in international law and former Section President at the European Court of Human Rights, Isabelle Berro-Amadeï began her diplomatic career in August 2016 as Monaco’s Ambassador to Germany, Austria, Poland and the international organisations based in Vienna. Before taking up her post as Government Minister, she was Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the King of the Belgians.

Isabelle Berro-Amadeï to succeed Laurent Anselmi at Foreign Affairs and Cooperation