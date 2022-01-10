Isabelle Berro-Amadeï has been appointed Minister for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, replacing Laurent Anselmi, who becomes Prince Albert’s Head of Cabinet.

The position had been vacant since the appointment of Laurent Anselmi as Head of Cabinet to the Prince was announced last December. Prince Albert II began to reorganise his Cabinet at the end of 2021 – beginning of 2022.

It is now official: Isabelle Berro-Amadeï will replace Laurent Anselmi as Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, from January 17.. She previously held the position of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to His Majesty the King of the Belgians.

A brilliant career

Isabelle Berro-Amadeï began her distinguished career in the legal world as a judge and then as Section President at the European Court of Human Rights. In 2016, she entered the diplomatic world when she was appointed Monaco’s Ambassador to Germany, Austria, Poland and to the international organisations in Vienna.

The Government stated in a press release that in view of the legal and diplomatic qualities shown by Mrs Isabelle Berro-Amadeï, H.S.H. the Prince wishes her to retain her responsibility for the continuing discussions with the European Authorities on a draft Association Agreement.