The Prince’s Palace published a press release on December 10 announcing the decision.

The change will be effective on January 17th. The current Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Laurent Anselmi, will become Prince Albert II’s Head of Cabinet, in place of Georges Lisimachio.

Mr. Lismachio is taking retirement; Prince Albert II wished to thank him “for the loyalty and dedication he has shown to the State since his term began in 2006” while paying tribute to his human and professional qualities.

The Sovereign Prince added: “The appointment of Mr. Laurent Anselmi comes at a time when another momentum, focused on major strategic priorities, will be given to the Principality for the years to come: The enhancement of our economic attractiveness, the acceleration of ecological and digital transitions, the strengthening of our security and the improvement of our quality of life, not to mention a strict control of public spending and the development of new revenues for the State. It is in this perspective that I will soon announce the new composition of the government and a renewed Cabinet team.”