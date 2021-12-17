The new Prince’s Cabinet will officially take office on January 17.

The decision follows the appointment pf Laurent Anselmi as Head of Cabinet. Prince Albert II also wanted on a new line-up for his Cabinet. A press release from the Palace gave details.

From January 17, Emmanuel Falco will be the Chief Private Advisor to the Prince. He was previously Private Advisor to the Prince, from 2013. He is the executive president of the Monaco Rugby Sevens team and General Secretary of the Strategic Council for Attractiveness, which contributes to the Principality’s economic development and future prospects.

The Prince’s Cabinet will be made up of Laurent Anselmi as Chief of Staff, Sophie Vatrican (currently Director of Budget and Treasury) and Isabelle Costa (currently Deputy Secretary-General of the Government in charge of the EU Coordination Unit ) as Advisors, of Guillaume Pastor as Chargé de Mission (currently Head of Section at the General Secretariat of the Government) and of Julie Donati as Communications Editor (Deputy Secretary at the Department of International Cooperation of the Prince’s Government).

The Sovereign Prince praised the work of the former members of the Prince’s Cabinet: “I thank Georges Lisimachio, Richard Milanesio (who have taken retirement), David Tomatis and Anne-Marie Boisbouvier for the professionalism they have shown throughout their term, and send them my best wishes of success for the future ”.

David Tomatis will now be a Private Advisor to the Prince. Anne-Marie Boisbouvier now becomes Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary and Permanent Delegate to UNESCO.