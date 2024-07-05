Patrice Cellario soon to stand down as Monaco’s Minister of the Interior 

Lionel Beffre will officially replace Patrice Cellario, who has been in post for nine years.

A big change in the Prince’s Government! Prince Albert II has appointed Lionel Beffre as the new Minister of the Interior, effective from 5 August 2024.

A graduate of the Paris Institute of Political Studies (Sciences Po) and the Ecole Nationale d’Administration (ENA), Lionel Beffre began his career as Prefect of Eure-et-Loir, Pyrénées-Atlantiques and Lot-et-Garonne. He subsequently became High Commissioner of the Republic in French Polynesia, Prefect of Isère and then of Seine-et-Marne, before most recently becoming Chief of Staff to the Minister for Overseas Territories.

Having also held senior positions as Director of Administration at the Paris Prefecture and Head of the Prime Minister’s Office, his wealth of experience will be brought to bear on improving the safety and quality of life of Monaco’s inhabitants.

Patrice Cellario, a great servant of the State

After almost a decade (nine years to be exact) in the function, Patrice Cellario is stepping down as Minister of the Interior, as he is retiring. In the official Prince’s Palace press release, Prince Albert II expressed his deep gratitude to him for “his forty-two years of exemplary service to the State,” adding that “his unwavering commitment to his duties and his loyalty have always been exemplary.”

Over the course of his career, Patrice Cellario has worked in a wide range of fields, including public works, the environment and town planning, safety, education, sport and culture.