National Council and neighbouring municipalities join forces to improve rail services 

The National Council and the mayors of the neighbouring municipalities at a meeting on 16 September 2024 © Conseil National

They are looking for appropriate solutions for residents and employees during the Nice-Ventimiglia line maintenance works.

Advertising

Thomas Brezzo, Chairman of the National Council, together with the mayors of the neighbouring municipalities, Xavier Beck, Patrick Cesari, Gerard Spinelli and Jean-Jacques Raffaele, held a meeting to discuss the Nice-Ventimiglia railway line. Georges Marsan, Fabrice Notari and Franck Lobono were also present.

As a reminder, 10 months of work on PRM accessibility at Villefranche-sur-Mer station, the overhead lines between Beaulieu-sur-Mer and Monaco, the St-Laurent tunnel at Eze and the Multimodal Interchange Hub at Beaulieu-sur-Mer station are having an impact on thousands of commuters and residents, who find themselves without trains from 9 pm to 6 am from Sunday to Thursday.

Indictment, projects, changes… Mayor of Monaco speaks at start of new school year

According to the press release, the elected representatives unanimously deplore “the lack of information and prior consultation, with predictable consequences to the detriment of residents and employees, and an absence of alternative solutions to date.”

On the other hand, they were pleased “to be able to discuss issues that affect the area as a whole.” The meeting enabled agreement to be reached on possible concrete measures concerning urban planning and roads.

Thomas Brezzo promised to pass on the proposals to the Prince’s Government so that it could work together with its French counterparts. All the participants intend to make these meetings regular events.