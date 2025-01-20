Monaco mourns: Tributes planned for Didier Guillaume

Didier Guillaume passed away on Friday 17 January, at the age of 65 © Communication department

Following the passing of Didier Guillaume, the Principality of Monaco’s Minister of State, Prince Albert II expressed his deep sadness in a poignant message on January 18:

“I am deeply moved by the passing of a committed and caring man. The Principality of Monaco has lost an exemplary servant, whose actions and loyalty will forever be engraved in our memories. I send my sincere condolences to his family, and my warmest thoughts to all those who mourn him today.”

A number of national tributes have been decided in honour of Didier Guillaume’s memory:

National day of mourning: the funeral is scheduled for Thursday 23 January at 11am in Monaco Cathedral.

Flags will be flown at half-mast on all public buildings in the Principality from Saturday 18 January until after the funeral.

Minute of silence: Monday 20 January at 11am, marked by a siren inviting the population to respect a moment of contemplation.

Chapel of rest and book of condolences: in the Chapelle de la Miséricorde (Place de la Mairie), open to the public from Monday 20 to Wednesday 22 January, from 10 am to 5 pm.

In a statement issued by the Prince’s Palace, Prince Albert II reiterated his support for Didier Guillaume’s family and friends, and for all those who have been touched by his commitment to the Principality.

