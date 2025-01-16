Henry Rey, mainstay of Monegasque sport and politics, passes away

The Principality is in mourning as Henry Rey, one of Monaco’s most emblematic figures, passed away on Monday in his 86th year.

A sports ambassador

A keen footballer, volleyball player and golfer (he was President of the Monte-Carlo Golf Club at Mont-Agel), Henry Rey also chaired the Monegasque Weightlifting Federation and oversaw the introduction of Olympic Day in Monaco.

He was President of AS Monaco from 1969 to 1972, and the players wore a black armband in his honour during the round of 16French Cup match against Reims. “Henry Rey, France’s youngest ever club President, took the helm at the club when it had just been relegated to Division 2. His first task was to introduce tighter management. The Red & Whites, including a certain Jean Petit who was beginning to make a name for himself in midfield, were soon back in Division 1, in 1971,” AS Monaco mentions in a press release.

He headed up the Monegasque Olympic Committee for almost 20 years from 1975 to 1994. Monaco took part in its first Winter Olympics, in Sarajevo in 1984, while he was President.

He was one of the founders of the Games of the Small States of Europe, which Monaco hosted under his leadership in 1987. “His charisma, kindness and ability to listen inspired generations of sportsmen and women and their leaders,” said the Monegasque Olympic Committee.

A distinguished political career

A law graduate from Georgetown University in the United States, Henry Rey was a member of the National Council for 40 years, from 1968 to 2008, 8 consecutive terms. He is still the longest-serving member of the institution.

Chairman of the Finance and National Economy Committee between 1978 and 2003, he was renowned for his legal skills and always sought the State’s financial and economic benefit. Thomas Brezzo, the current Chairman of the National Council, paid tribute to him in a press release. “Henry Rey has left an indelible mark on public life in Monaco and his memory will continue to inspire future generations.” Prince Albert II also commented in a statement, published by Monaco-Matin : “It is with great sadness that I learned of the passing of Maître Henry Rey. An emblematic figure in Monaco’s history, he made a lasting impact on the political landscape.

He also played an important role in the world of sport, both within the Monegasque Olympic Committee and with AS Monaco Football Club, of which he was President in the early 1970s. A keen golfer, he used his passion to turn the Monte Carlo Golf Club into a veritable showcase for the sport.

As he leaves us, I would like to pay tribute to the National Councillor, the sportsman and the man he was, and extend my full support to his family.”