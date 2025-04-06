Ligue 1: AS Monaco suffers frustrating stoppage-time loss to Brest

AS Monaco’s four-match unbeaten streak came to an end away at Brest, as Mahdi Camara’s stoppage-time strike secured all three points for Eric Roy’s team.

The Match

Selecting the same side that clinched victory over OGC Nice last weekend, Adi Hutter was hopeful this formula would get the job done again.

Things got off to a positive start for Les Monegasques, as Mika Biereth had a decent early opening, but Massadio Haidara came to the rescue to deny the Danish international.

Brest responded when Camara launched a volley in the 19th minute, which Philipp Kohn saved comfortably.

With the game going through a period without too many chances, Brest sprang to life near the end of the first half when Abdallah Sima powered them into the lead with a shot that an obstructed Kohn couldn’t keep out.

Down at the interval and desperate for a reaction from his players, Hutter brought on Eliesse Ben Seghir and Vanderson for the second stanza. And this change made a real difference, for ASM cut a far more dangerous figure.

While Breel Embolo fired off a decent attempt to breathe some life into their comeback aspirations, it was Denis Zakaria who equalised for Monaco by smartly converting his penalty that was awarded following a handball by Kenny Lala.

Les Rouge et Blanc kept up their momentum as further opportunities came to Ben Seghir and Maghnes Akliouche in their push to triumph in front of around 200 of their travelling fans.

Even though ASM appeared slightly more likely to grab a winner, a stoppage-time blast from Camara that Kohn couldn’t repel delivered a crushing blow to ASM to hand a determined Brest the win.

Despite this defeat, AS Monaco remains second in the Ligue 1 standings, one point behind Olympique de Marseille.

Hutter’s Debrief

“We witnessed two different halves. The first 15 minutes were good before Brest took control of the game. We knew their very powerful style of play, especially on second balls. In the second half, we were the better team on the pitch,” Hutter reflected.

“I have a lot of respect for this team, which I congratulate after this victory. We are disappointed because we wanted to come away with a point from the draw. We weren’t good enough tonight, so we can’t be happy with the result.”

Key Stats

By the numbers, the fact ASM held the ascendancy in terms of expected goals (1.66 to 0.91), shots inside the box (8 to 6), touches in the opposition box (23 to 15), possession (59% to 41%) and passes in the opposition half (220 to 132) illustrates aptly why losing this one is a tough spill to swallow for the Principality club.

Focus Switches

Up next for Monaco is an absolutely massive contest against Marseille at the Stade Louis-II, where they’ll need to pick themselves up and be right on top of their game to claim the victory they crave.