Princess Caroline and daughters attend Jumping de Monte-Carlo together

Princess Caroline was at Port Hercule to attend the 19th edition of the prestigious Monegasque equestrian competition.

Princess Caroline attended the Jumping International de Monte-Carlo, accompanied by her two daughters Charlotte Casiraghi and Alexandra de Hanovre. Alexandra came with her fiancé Ben-Sylvester Strautmann.

© Longinesglobalchampionstour

The Jumping’s 2025 edition took place from 3 to 5 July in Port Hercule. The competition has become the Principality’s third biggest sporting event, just behind the Formula 1 Grand Prix and the Tennis Masters.

The French rider made his mark this year by winning the showpiece Jumping event. Simon Delestre and his horse Cayman Jolly Jumper won the Grand Prix du Prince de Monaco on Saturday in a time of 32″05. Harry Charles took second place, ahead of Dutch rider Kim Emmen. The win moves Simon Delestre up to second place in the overall ranking of the Longines Global Champions Tour.

©Longinesglobalchampionstour

Princess Caroline chose to wear a long dress with a red and white diamond pattern by Muzungu Sisters, while Charlotte Casiraghi stuck to the family’s favourite label, Chanel. The accomplished rider remains loyal to the French fashion house. Raphaël, Charlotte’s eldest son from her marriage to Gad Elmaleh, was also present, as was Mélanie-Antoinette de Massy, Princess Caroline’s cousin and goddaughter.

