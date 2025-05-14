Prince Albert II and Princess Caroline crown Basenji Simba at 2025 Monaco International Dog Show

The Princely family graces the competition with its presence every year © Communication department / Philippe Fitte

The Monaco International Dog Show was held under the marquee at Espace Fontvieille on 10 and 11 May. The prestigious event saw some 1,430 dogs compete, representing 26 countries and 262 different breeds.

With Prince Albert II, Princess Caroline and Melanie-Antoinette de Massy in attendance, the jury of nine European experts assessed the candidates according to rigorous criteria covering their physique, behaviour and the rarity of their breed.

In the end, it was Simba, a Basenji, who took first prize in the 2025 edition. A Pembroke Welsh Corgi took second place, and a Miniature Short haired Dachshund came third.

Founded in 1927 by Princess Charlotte and now with Melanie-Antoinette de Massy of the Société Canine de Monaco as president, the dog show continues to be a key fixture in the Monegasque calendar, and even serves as a qualifier for Crufts, the biggest dog show in the world according to the Guinness Book of Records.

Dog owners and enthusiasts should save the date – the next edition of the Monaco International Dog Show will be on 9 and 10 May 2026!

© Communication Department / Philippe Fitte

