Monaco to host 2025 International Dog Show this weekend

The International Dog Show is back at the Fontvieille Marquee on 10 and 11 May 2025, with an unprecedented attendance that is set to surpass the 2024 edition.

Who says only movie stars get to walk the red carpet? In Monaco, fluffy tails and shiny snouts are also entitled to their moment in the spotlight! The cream of the canine crop will be pawfectly at home at the Chapiteau de Fontvieille on 10 and 11 May 2025!



The Princely Couple attended the Monaco 2024 International Dog Show © Manuel Vitali / Communication Department

Over 1,400 four-legged champions, representing 262 breeds and 26 countries, will appear on the cat, erm, dogwalk, this weekend. Organised by the Société Canine de Monaco and chaired by Mélanie-Antoinette de Massy, the competition turns contestants into veritable celebrities.

A coveted pedigree

The international judges, notebooks in hand, will be closely scrutinising the gait of our four-legged friends from 9am to 6pm. After an Australian Shepherd won the 2024 event, under the benevolent eye of the Prince and Princess, this year the Berger Picard will be in the limelight.



Prince Albert II and Princess Charlène at the 2024 International Dog Show in Monaco

In a significant step forward, the Monaco show has been granted the status of qualifying competition for Crufts – regarded as the Olympic Games of dog shows, which takes place every year in Birmingham, England. Monaco winners automatically qualify for the prestigious British competition, a distinction reserved for very few international shows.

Practical details

Over two days, visitors can watch demonstrations, discover different breeds and talk to breeders from all over the world. The 2025 International Dog Show will be held on 10 and 11 May at the Chapiteau de Fontvieille. As last year, admission is expected to cost €10 for adults and will be free for children under 12.



For the full programme, visit the official Monaco Kennel Club website.

