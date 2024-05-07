Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene attend 2024 Monaco International Dog Show

It was a record-breaking edition for the exhibition, with over 1,400 dogs from 247 different breeds.

Monaco’s International Dog Show took place at the weekend under the Marquee at the Espace Fontvieille. The first day of the 2024 edition was attended by Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene and Mélanie-Antoinette de Massy, the President of Monaco’s International Dog Show.

The Sovereign, elegant as ever, wore a tie with a greyhound pattern, especially for the event. The Princess looked stylish in a lovely 1980s retro outfit in shades of brown, matching the Prince.

It was a relaxed visit by the Princely Couple, each stroking one of the winning dogs.

As for the competition, there was a new feature for Best in Show. As the show’s President, Mélanie-Antoinette de Massy, explained to Monaco Info: “A major innovation this year, is that our show is a selective event for Crufts, the biggest show in the world. If I can make a tennis comparison, it’s like Wimbledon. Everyone wants to go to Crufts. And the dog that wins Best in Show will automatically be selected for Crufts 2025.”

This year, the most popular dog at the exhibition was an Australian Shepherd, who now has its sights set on the next edition of Crufts. Here are some images of the event and the awards ceremony:

