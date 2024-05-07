Prince Albert II and Princess Caroline celebrate 40th anniversary of Princess Grace Rose Garden

Prince Albert II and the Princess of Hanover together at the Princess Grace Rose Garden © Axel Bastello/ Prince’s Palace of Monaco

The rose garden was inaugurated on 18 June 1984 in memory of Princess Grace.

Advertising

A celebration of the 40th anniversary of the Princess Grace Rose Garden, created by Prince Rainier III, took place on Friday May 3. Prince Albert II and Princess Caroline came to celebrate the anniversary with some twenty guests, and inaugurated a commemorative fresco made up of roses.

Fresco in honour of the rose garden’s 40th anniversary © Prince’s Palace of Monaco

A number of activities were organised at the event: rose petal confectionery tasting workshops and a photo exhibition retracing the history of the enchanting garden.

The Prince’s Palace of Monaco wanted to promote ecological aspects and raise awareness on the subject among the youngest Monegasques. A year 3 (US 2nd grade) class from the Prince Albert II Centre took part in workshops on potting mini rose bushes, and treasure hunts in the rose garden.

VIDEO. A day with a gardener in the Princess Grace Rose Garden

Jean-Jacques Pinotti, Head of Section at the Monaco Urban Planning Department, also told Monaco Info that other ecology-related events will be taking place in the coming months: “At the end of May, we will also have other workshops during the ‘week-end au jardin’. In June, there will be another event with the unveiling and awarding of the public prize for the rose contest, this year being the 7th edition. Then we’ll be back in September-October with other workshops, again aimed at youngsters.”

The Princess Grace Rose Garden anniversary celebration in pictures

© Axel Bastello / Prince’s Palace of Monaco