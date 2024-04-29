2024 Monaco International Dog Show coming in May

The 2024 edition will be held on Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 May at Espace Fontvieille.

This exhibition, which takes place every year in the Principality, is back in 2024 and is already setting the tone. Four breeds of dogs will be in the spotlight: Bulldogs, Boxers, Dobermans and Newfoundlands.

Over the two days, you’ll be able to see a parade of the most beautiful dogs in the world, who will all be judged by international referees from 9 European nations. The event brings together 1402 dogs of 247 different breeds from all over the world.

Aged from 3 months to 17 years old, the dogs will be judged in turn and awarded different prizes: age, breed, dog/owner duo and others. If you wish, you can grab a bite at the venue, as there will be a restaurant and a snack bar.

Practical details: