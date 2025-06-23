Monaco’s open-air cinema returns this summer

The emblematic 200m² giant screen will be welcoming cinema-goers back from 20 June with an eclectic programme and the Mediterranean as a backdrop.

The Monaco Open Air Cinema has been one of the Principality’s most popular cultural events since it began in 1948. Located on the Rocher, on the Pêcheurs car park, avenue de la Quarantaine, the open-air temple to the seventh art provides a cinematic experience that is unique in Europe. The 2025 season officially kicked off on 20 June and will run until September.

With its 200 square metre screen, the largest outdoor screen in Europe, the cinema has a capacity of 500 spectators. The focus is on comfort, with cushioned seating and a standing area for a relaxed atmosphere. Films start at 10pm, with an opening session at 9.30 pm, so spectators can arrive as early as 8.45 pm to take full advantage of the seaside atmosphere.

Programme and practical details

The June and July programme is already published on the cinemas2monaco.com website. The films are shown in their original version with French subtitles, to ensure the cinematic authenticity that international audiences appreciate. A snack bar is also available to keep you refreshed on a summer evening.

Unlike the Beaux-Arts cinema, it is not possible to book ahead, and tickets cannot be bought online. The “first come, first served” policy helps maintain the social aspect of the exceptional venue. For further information, the organisers can be contacted on +377 93 25 86 80.