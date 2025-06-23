Monaco's Best
In brief

Monaco Yacht Club celebrates ‘Fête de la Mer’

Published on 23 June 2025
© Yacht Club de Monaco
The Yacht Club de Monaco transformed the quayside of its marina into a veritable festival of nautical traditions, drawing several hundred enthusiasts for a lively celebration of the Mediterranean sea.

The June 21 event began on a solemn note with the traditional nautical parade led by the Tuiga, the Y.C.M.’s majestic flagship. In front of the Oceanographic Museum, Deacon Robert Ferrua blessed the waves in memory of lost sailors, a reminder of the eternal communion between Monaco and the ‘Big Blue’.

© Yacht Club de Monaco
© Yacht Club de Monaco

A symphony of water sports activities

The event was then transformed into a veritable treasure trove of sea-based discoveries. From introductory diving sessions to kayaking, not forgetting the spectacular jet-ski rescue demonstrations put on by the Maritime Police, each event showed a unique bond between tradition and innovation. The Monaco Energy Boat Challenge simulator sat harmoniously alongside the educational stands, providing a mosaic of experiences for all ages.

Art serving ecology

The “Bouchons-nous pour la mer” (Bottle it up for the sea) exhibition, created by pupils from the François d’Assise Nicolas Barré secondary school, made a particularly strong impression. The works, made from collected plastic bottle tops, poetically embody contemporary thinking on marine conservation.

The celebration of Saint Peter, patron saint of fishermen, once again confirms Monaco’s commitment as a sentinel of the Mediterranean. It was the perfect prelude to the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge, from 1 to 5 July, which will carry on the noble mission to raise maritime awareness.

