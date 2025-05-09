Guardian of the seas: Sir Robin Knox-Johnston delights Monaco Yacht Club

The legendary British sailor, the first man to sail non-stop around the world single-handed, held the YCM audience in thrall with his tales of extraordinary maritime adventures.

Monaco’s Yacht Club played host to a genuine living legend last Wednesday. Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, an iconic figure in sailing circles, honoured the prestigious series of maritime conferences organised by the Monegasque institution with his presence. The audience – which included Sir Lord Laidlaw, Harold Cudmore, Saskia Clark and Marc Pajot – listened with respect and admiration as the titan of the seas shared the key moments of a life dedicated to the oceans.

The solitary conqueror of the oceans

Knox-Johnston set off from Falmouth on 14 June 1968 for the historic Golden Globe Challenge aboard his faithful Suhaili, a modest 32-foot Bermudian ketch. Armed only with a sextant, a compass and unshakeable determination, he returned 312 days later as the first man to complete a non-stop solo circumnavigation.

“Solitude is a pitiless mirror,” said the exceptional sailor. “You discover your flaws – I realised I could be a bit lazy. But you don’t have that luxury. The boat doesn’t give you that choice, it forces you always to act.”

Sir Robin Knox-Johnston shared the highlights of his career and his most memorable encounters © Yacht Club de Monaco

Passing on his passion

A Knight of the British Empire since 1995, Sir Robin has never stopped sharing his passion. In 1996, he created the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race, enabling enthusiasts to discover ocean racing. At the age of 67, he completed the VELUX5 Oceans Race, then took part in the Route du Rhum at the age of 75, finishing third in his category.

A shining light for Monaco Classic Week

The British sailor will chair the jury of the upcoming 17th edition of Monaco Classic Week (10-13 September 2025), a biennial event that celebrates a certain ‘Art de Vivre la Mer’ lifestyle at sea. His historic yacht Suhaili is expected to be there, adding to the exceptional dimension of the event, which he describes as “the most important in the classic yachting world.”

The Yacht Club de Monaco analyses the impact of geopolitical tensions on the yachting industry

In conclusion, Sir Robin welcomed the return of the Admiral’s Cup (17 July – 1 August 2025), which will see Pierre Casiraghi, vice-president of the YCM competing alongside Boris Herrmann on the Carkeek 40 Jolt 6.

The memorable evening confirmed the Yacht Club de Monaco’s stature as a hub for maritime excellence, perpetuating the legacy of the great men of the sea for future generations.