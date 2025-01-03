Prince Albert II conveys condolences to President Biden

A car ploughed into a crowd of New Year’s Eve revellers in New Orleans, killing 14 people and injuring around thirty others.

The attack was carried out by a 42-year-old US Army veteran, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, who claimed support for the Islamic State.

After deliberately driving into a crowd that was celebrating New Year’s Eve in the French Quarter of New Orleans, he was shot dead by the American police. The federal police are now inclined to believe it was an isolated incident, although there are signs that the attacker may have been radicalised.

Prince Albert II reacted swiftly to the tragedy by sending a despatch to US President Joe Biden, expressing his deep sadness. He offered condolences on behalf of his family and the people of Monaco, stressing Monaco’s solidarity with the families of the victims and the American people:

“It is with deep sorrow and profound sadness that I learned of the tragic vehicle attack in New Orleans, which has claimed innocent lives and left many injured. In these difficult times, I wish to extend, on behalf of my family and the people of Monaco, our heartfelt solidarity with the families of the victims, the injured, and the American people as they face this devastating tragedy. Together, we stand united in grief and in our firm rejection of all acts of violence. Let me assure you, Mr. President, of my sincere condolences and the expression of my highest consideration.”

