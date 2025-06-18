Princely Couple lights up 64th Monte-Carlo Television Festival

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene brought four days of televisual celebration to a close in magnificent style, combining Hollywood glamour and environmental commitment.

Last night, the blue carpet at the Grimaldi Forum was decked out in its finery to welcome Their Serene Highnesses to the closing ceremony of the 64th Monte-Carlo Television Festival. Elegance was the order of the day as the Princely Couple graciously took part in the ritual of autographs and selfies, offering their admirers those special moments that make Monaco so magical.

The Salle des Princes then hosted performances by Ricky Whittle and Shy’m, creating the perfect atmosphere for the traditional Nymphes d’Or awards presentation. The Sovereign Prince made a particularly memorable contribution to the evening by awarding the Prince Rainier III Special Prize to the documentary Rewilding Shark, a CNA-Kraken Films production that is praised for its powerful narrative and passionate environmental advocacy.

© Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace © Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace © Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace © Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace © Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace © Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace © Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

Princess Charlene, an ambassador for women’s excellence

There was a highly emotional moment as Princess Charlene presented the prestigious Crystal Nymph Award to Robin Wright, recognising an exceptional career that has involved acting, directing, and producing. The distinction echoes the Princess’ ongoing commitment to influential women, as demonstrated by her presence at the Women with Purpose lunch organised by Akris at the Café de Paris.

Continuing a Monegasque tradition

In the sumptuous Salle des Étoiles at the Sporting Monte-Carlo, the gala dinner brought together the most influential personalities from the world of television, along with jury presidents Judith Light and Mireille Dumas.

Since 1961, this event, thought up by Prince Rainier III in tribute to Princess Grace, has written some of the most beautiful pages in the history of international television, confirming Monaco as the world capital of quality entertainment.