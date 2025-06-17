Princess Charlene supports influential women at Monte-Carlo Television Festival

Princess Charlene was at the Café de Paris on Monday 16 June for the Women with Purpose lunch.

The lunch was organised by Swiss fashion house Akris. The initiative celebrates women who are working towards a fairer and more inclusive world. The concept, launched by Albert Kriemler, Artistic Director of Akris, continues the legacy of Alice Kriemler-Schoch, who founded the brand in 1922. The meeting took place as part of the Monte-Carlo Television Festival, which the Princely Family has supported for decades.

© Eric Mathon/Prince’s Palace

© Eric Mathon/Prince’s Palace

American actress Robin Wright was one of the lunch guests. The star of House of Cards and Wonder Woman will receive the prestigious Crystal Nymph from Princess Charlene at the festival’s closing ceremony today. The distinction crowns a career that extends from acting to directing and producing.

An international festival

The Monte-Carlo Television Festival runs until 17 June at the Grimaldi Forum. This 64th edition continues a tradition launched in 1961 by Prince Rainier III as a tribute to Princess Grace.

Every year, the world’s television professionals and stars gather in Monaco. On the programme: exclusive screenings, conferences, and VIP gatherings. The highlight is the Nymphes d’Or competition, which rewards the best productions in three categories: Fiction, Documentaries & News, and the Prince Rainier III Special Prize for environmental documentaries.

© Eric Mathon/Prince’s Palace

© Eric Mathon/Prince’s Palace

The festival also awards two special prizes: the Monegasque Red Cross Prize for humanitarian law and the AMADE Prize for Child Protection. The event has gone from strength to strength since the first edition with Marcel Pagnol as jury president, becoming a major event in the international television industry.