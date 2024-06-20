Princess Charlene and Prince Albert II close Monte-Carlo Television Festival 2024 in style

Tuesday June 18 marked the end of the 63rd Monte-Carlo Television Festival, held over four intense days at the Grimaldi Forum. The Princely Couple honoured the Festival with their attendance, to present the awards at the Closing Ceremony.

It’s a wrap for the 63rd edition of the Monte-Carlo Television Festival! The high point of this prestigious festival is the Closing Ceremony, which honours winners with a number of special awards, including the famous Golden Nymphs. The competition comprises three categories: drama, current affairs and documentaries, as well as the Prince Rainier III Special Prize.

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene shone on the carpet in light blue and pastel tones. The Sovereign’s wife wore a fabulous white jumpsuit with an asymmetrical neckline. Embellished with lace and a long asymmetrical cape, the jumpsuit is by Elie Saab, a Lebanese luxury fashion house.

The Princely Couple with Olivier Marchal, French actor, director and screenwriter. Marie and Louis Ducruet, actress Fiona Gubelmann, the Princely Couple, actor Will Yun Lee and Camille Gottlieb. Actors Joshua Morrow, Melissa Claire Egan, the Prince and Princess, Katherine Kelly Lang and Thorsten Kaye. Princess Stéphanie’s children, Camille Gottlieb and Louis Ducret. Louis and Marie Ducruet, who announced this week that they are expecting a second child. Vincent Niclo, the Princely Couple, author Luise Wagner and renownedGerman meteorologist Sven Plöger, who received the Prince Rainier III Special Prize for his documentary on the current climate phenomenon, «El Niño». Princess Charlene presented the Nymph of Honour to Olivier Marchal. Vincent Niclo, the Princely Couple, Olivier Marchal, Victor Belmondo and Laury Thilleman.

Photo credits: © Communication Department / Stéphane Danna and Mathis Canet-Lorenzi.

