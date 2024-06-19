Monaco's Best
Photos

Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene and the twins, Charles Leclerc … great turnout for Monaco Olympic Torch Relay!

By Anaïs Riu
Published on 19 June 2024
1 minute read
flamme olympique monaco prince albert II princesse charlène
© Monaco Tribune / Astrid Berges
By Anaïs Riu
- 19 June 2024
1 minute read

Tuesday 18 June was a historic day for the Principality as it welcomed the Olympic Flame for the second time. Many members of the Princely Family, the Government and the Monegasque Olympic Committee were present for the occasion. 

Mission accomplished! The Olympic Flame crossed the Principality from Port Hercule to the Place du Palais Princier on Tuesday 18 June. The six torchbearers , Charles Leclerc, Alexandra Coletti, Xiaoxin Yang, Rudy Rinaldi, Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene, took it in turns to carry the torch to the podium at the main entrance to the Prince’s Palace.

Here’s a look back at a special moment that will be remembered for a long time in Monaco.

The Princely Twins, Princess Gabriella and Hereditary Prince Jacques

Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc and Princess Charlene
Maria-Carolina and Maria-Chiara de Bourbon des Deux-Siciles
La Princesse Caroline
Pierre Casiraghi, Princess Caroline and Mélanie-Antoinette de Massy

Photo credits: Monaco Tribune/ Astrid Berges.

