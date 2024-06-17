Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene, Charles Leclerc: Monaco’s Olympic Torchbearers

56 years after its first appearance in Monaco in 1968, the Olympic Flame will once again be carried by Prince Albert II © Prince’s Palace

On the eve of the long-awaited journey of the Olympic Flame through the Principality, let’s take a look at the event and the six Monegasque torchbearers, revealed this weekend.

After a first in 1968, Monaco is about to welcome the prestigious Olympic Flame for the second time this Tuesday, 18 June. Ahead of the fast-approaching Olympic Games in Paris, the flame’s journey includes a Monegasque leg, which will begin at 2:15 pm in front of the statue of Juan Manuel Fangio on Port Hercule.

Here are the Monegasque figures and athletes who will carry the flame, in order:

Charles Leclerc, Formula 1 driver and recent winner of the Monaco Grand Prix

Alexandra Coletti, alpine skier, specialist in speed events

Xiaoxin Yang, table tennis player, qualified for the Paris games

Rudy Rinaldi, Olympic bobsleigh pilot

Prince Albert II

Princess Charlene

The Olympic Flame will end its journey at 2.45 pm in front of the statue of Malizia, at the ceremonial entrance to the Prince’s Palace.

Spectators will be able to see the Flame at the start of the relay, along Avenue du Port, at the corner of Place du Marché and on the Place du Palais.

A look back at highlights from Monaco’s Olympic Games history