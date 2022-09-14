The Princess passed away 40 years ago today following a car accident.

Mostly black and white pictures, portraits, family photos, but above all the elegance and the incomparable smile of Princess Grace. This is what the Prince’s Palace’s social media has shared, through some fifteen archive photos, on this day of commemoration. A simple text accompanies the publication: “Princesse Grace de Monaco, In memoriam 1929 – 1982 “.

19 April 1956 – Princess Grace in the Galerie d’Hercule at the Prince’s Palace in Monaco during her wedding. © Fausto Picedi – Prince’s Palace archives 29 December 1956 – Princess Grace visits sick children in the Rainier III Pavilion at Monaco Hospital. © Fausto Picedi – Prince’s Palace archives 17 June 1962 – The Princely Family attends a children’s flower fight in the square at the Prince’s Palace. © Photo : Georges Lukomski – Prince’s Palace Archives 2 April 1965 – Princess Grace a long with her three children, Princess Caroline, Princess Stephanie and Prince Albert. © Photo: Georges Lukomski – Prince’s Palace Archives 13 March 1965 – Princess Grace and Crown Prince Albert, at the Prince’s Palace, during Princess Stephanie’s baptism. © Photo : Georges Lukomski – Prince’s Palace Archives

Whether they are official photos or pictures of Princess Grace in a more relaxed setting with her husband Prince Rainier III and her children, Princess Caroline, Crown Prince Albert and Princess Stephanie, these photos will undoubtedly bring back wonderful memories to the Monegasques who have never forgotten their Princess.

The full set of shared photos is available on the Prince’s Palace Facebook account.

SEE ALSO: Prince Albert II looks back on Princess Grace’s career in a tribute documentary