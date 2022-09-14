The Princess passed away 40 years ago today following a car accident.

Mostly black and white pictures, portraits, family photos, but above all the elegance and the incomparable smile of Princess Grace. This is what the Prince’s Palace’s social media has shared, through some fifteen archive photos, on this day of commemoration. A simple text accompanies the publication: “Princesse Grace de Monaco, In memoriam 1929 – 1982 “.

princesse-grace-de-monaco-mariage
19 April 1956 – Princess Grace in the Galerie d’Hercule at the Prince’s Palace in Monaco during her wedding. © Fausto Picedi – Prince’s Palace archives
princesse-grace-de-monaco-enfants-malades-pavillon-rainier-iii
29 December 1956 – Princess Grace visits sick children in the Rainier III Pavilion at Monaco Hospital. © Fausto Picedi – Prince’s Palace archives
princesse-grace-de-monaco-bataille-fleurs-enfantine
17 June 1962 – The Princely Family attends a children’s flower fight in the square at the Prince’s Palace. © Photo : Georges Lukomski – Prince’s Palace Archives
princesse-grace-de-monaco-enfants-stephanie-caroline-albert
2 April 1965 – Princess Grace along with her three children, Princess Caroline, Princess Stephanie and Prince Albert. © Photo: Georges Lukomski – Prince’s Palace Archives
princesse-grace-de-monaco-prince-albert-ii
13 March 1965 – Princess Grace and Crown Prince Albert, at the Prince’s Palace, during Princess Stephanie’s baptism. © Photo : Georges Lukomski – Prince’s Palace Archives

Whether they are official photos or pictures of Princess Grace in a more relaxed setting with her husband Prince Rainier III and her children, Princess Caroline, Crown Prince Albert and Princess Stephanie, these photos will undoubtedly bring back wonderful memories to the Monegasques who have never forgotten their Princess.

The full set of shared photos is available on the Prince’s Palace Facebook account.

princesse-grace-de-monaco-fete-nationale
19 November 1962 – Official photograph of the Princely Couple on National Day. © Photo : Georges Lukomski – Prince’s Palace Archives
princesse-grace-de-monaco-famille-princiere
1 July 1967 – The Princely Family in the gardens at the Prince’s Palace in Monaco. © Photo : Georges Lukomski – Prince’s Palace Archives
princesse-grace-de-monaco-fleurs
Princess Grace posing in front of a hydrangea shrub in the gardens at the Prince’s Palace on 17 June 1978. © Photo: Italo Bazzoli-Prince’s Palace archives
princesse-grace-de-monaco-portrait-famille-princiere
Official photograph of the Princely Family taken in 1974 in the Hall of Mirrors. © Photo: Gianni Bozzachi – Prince’s Palace Archives
princesse-grace-de-monaco-caniche-jardins
1 July 1971 – Princess Grace with her poodle in the Prince’s Palace gardens. © Photo : Georges Lukomski – Prince’s Palace Archives