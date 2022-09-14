The Princess passed away 40 years ago today following a car accident.
Mostly black and white pictures, portraits, family photos, but above all the elegance and the incomparable smile of Princess Grace. This is what the Prince’s Palace’s social media has shared, through some fifteen archive photos, on this day of commemoration. A simple text accompanies the publication: “Princesse Grace de Monaco, In memoriam 1929 – 1982 “.
Whether they are official photos or pictures of Princess Grace in a more relaxed setting with her husband Prince Rainier III and her children, Princess Caroline, Crown Prince Albert and Princess Stephanie, these photos will undoubtedly bring back wonderful memories to the Monegasques who have never forgotten their Princess.